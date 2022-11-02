Since the start of the season, Evan Ndicka hasn’t missed a beat for Eintracht Frankfurt. The French defender has thus far started all of the club’s fixtures between the Bundesliga and the Champions League.

Last night, the 23-year-old put up another solid shift at the back as the German club pulled off a come-from-behind victory to book their place in the UCL knockout stages at the expense of Sporting.

But unfortunately for the Bundesliga side, its collaboration with the centre-back will most probably reach an end by June, as the player is currently running on an expiring contract.

Needless to say, a young and impressive defender on a free transfer is ought to attract a plethora of suitors.

But while Juventus have been keeping tabs on the situation, a Spanish report claims that another club is leading the chasing pack.

According to El Mundo Deportivo via Calciomercato, Sevilla are the favorites to sign Ndicka, and are looking to anticipate the competition by sealing the deal as soon as January.

The source mentions Roma and Milan as some of the Frenchman’s other suitors.

Ndicka started his career at Auxerre before moving to Frankfurt in 2018. He has represented France on several youth levels, but is yet to make his senior international debut.