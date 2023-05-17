Mendilibar
Sevilla manager expects Juventus to make life hard for his team tomorrow

May 17, 2023 - 10:00 pm

Sevilla manager José Luis Mendilibar expects a tough game from Juventus when both teams meet in the second leg of the Europa League semi-final tomorrow.

The game remains open after both clubs shared the spoils in a one-all draw in Turin last week and the ticket to the final is up for grabs.

Sevilla is an accomplished Europa League team thats often wins the competition regardless of who their manager is.

Mendilibar would be eager to become the latest Sevilla gaffer to earn them the trophy but he knows it will be tough.

They will have home support, but he still expects Juve to put in a solid performance on the pitch when both sides meet in the fixture.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“The most important difference is that against Juventus in the first match, we played very well, while in the away game in Manchester, we didn’t perform well.”

“A team like Juventus will want to play the ball. We need to be focused on defending and understand the game with patience.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Sevilla will be challenging and their manager also expects a tough performance from us in Seville.

From the beginning, our boys must be attentive to their counterattacks and we must avoid an early goal as much as possible unless we are the scorers.

