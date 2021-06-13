Sevilla set to beat Juventus to signing highly experienced La Liga legend

Sergio Ramos is one of the players that Juventus has targeted ahead of this summer.

The Spaniard has an expiring deal at Real Madrid and it appears that he will leave Los Blancos.

Ramos is arguably one of the best defenders of his generation and any club that manages to land him would have gotten a very experienced quality player.

He has caught the attention of the likes of PSG and Manchester United before now, but Todofichajes is reporting that he wants to remain in Spain.

This would serve as a serious blow to Juventus’ plans of signing him with the report adding that he is close to a return to Sevilla.

Sevilla is building a team that may be capable of challenging for La Liga consistently as they did last season and he has emerged as a target.

The report says the Spanish club expects to sell Jules Kounde this summer and they have made Ramos the perfect player to replace him.

They will offer him a two-year deal worth 7m euros per season to join them.

This would be a blow to Juve’s plans for their defence, but they still have time to sign another top defender before the transfer window closes.