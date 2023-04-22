Sevilla suffers injury blow that could affect preparations for Juventus match

Sevilla has been handed a blow before the Europa League semi-final matches against Juventus.

The Spanish side faces the Bianconeri in one of the important matches of their season as they seek yet another Europa League crown.

The Spaniards have a superb reputation in the competition and they almost always win whenever they get this close to the trophy.

Juve is now hoping they can eliminate them and both clubs will want their best players to be fit for the fixture before they enter it.

The Bianconeri know the Spanish side is strong and would be happy to hear the latest news from Seville.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals central defender Marcao is injured and could miss the game against the Black and Whites.

“Marcao, who had to ask for a change last Thursday for a nuisance against the Manchester United, according to the club’s medical staff, he has an injury to the myotendinous junction of the semi-membranous muscle of his right leg. In this regard, it should be noted that the tendon of the femoral biceps operated four months ago, has not suffered any damage. There will be no fixed deadline for returning to competitions and its rehabilitation will proceed according to evolution”

Juve FC Says

Marcao is one of Sevilla’s best defenders and will almost certainly start the game if he is fit.

This makes it a huge blow for them, but it is a boost for us, so we can be happy to face them.

But it does not mean we should underestimate what his replacement could do and we must be prepared to face the most challenging Sevilla side.