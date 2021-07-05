Sevilla turns attention to Juventus target who scored 21 goals last season

Juventus are facing competition from Sevilla for the signature of Fiorentina attacker, Dusan Vlahovic.

The Bianconeri have been impressed by the performance of the Serbian goal machine, who scored 21 times in Serie A last season.

They have targeted him over the past year as they look to add another striker to their squad.

Because he has two more years left on his current deal, Fiorentina will not allow him to leave too cheaply.

The Bianconeri had been facing competition from Spanish champions, Atletico Madrid before now, but Todofichajes reports that Sevilla has now emerged as a contender for his signature as well.

The Spaniards could lose the impressive Youssef En-Nesyri this summer and they have started looking for a replacement for him.

The report says they have seen an approach for Alaves’ Joselu rejected and they are now looking towards Vlahovic.

Juventus relied on just Alvaro Morata as their centre-forward last season and they have been tipped to add another option in that position before next season.

Vlahovic would be the ideal signing considering that he has already started scoring consistently in Italy and he is still very young.

At 21, he would represent a good long-term investment by the Bianconeri in their bid to dominate Italian football again.