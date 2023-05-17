Club News

Sevilla ultras sends a message to Juventus ahead of Thursday’s game

May 17, 2023 - 8:00 pm

Sevilla ultras have sent a message to Juventus ahead of their crunch Europa League semi-final second leg in Spain on Thursday.

The Spanish side earned a 1-1 draw in Turin in the first leg, which means this reverse fixture is very much in the balance and they are keen to win.

Sevilla are Europa League royalty and have often won the competition whenever they compete in it, so they are favourites for this game in Spain.

The ultras would be out to support their players and have sent a message to Juventus ahead of the fixture.

They said as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “We want the seventh cup, if United experienced the madhouse of Nervión, Juve will know what a madhouse is right in the middle of hell. We must ensure that the Italians regret choosing to be footballers and that their legs tremble every time they have to touch the ball.”

Juve FC Says

This game is very balanced and Juventus is one of the top clubs in Europe, so we expect Sevilla fans to try and intimidate our players,

It would be a hostile atmosphere for them tomorrow, but our men have played at even more aggressive venues before and we expect them to still get the job done.

