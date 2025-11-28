Juventus signed Jonathan David in the summer with high expectations, but questions are emerging about his future at the club. The Canadian striker arrived in Turin after establishing himself as one of the most consistent goal scorers in Europe, and he was expected to contribute regularly for the Bianconeri. However, David has struggled to find the same form he displayed previously, and this has drawn attention from other clubs seeking to bolster their attacking options.

Sevilla shows interest in Jonathan David

According to Tuttojuve, Sevilla are monitoring the situation closely and would like to bring David to Spain in order to provide him with more regular game time. The Spanish club view him as one of the finest attacking talents currently available and believes he could make a significant impact in their squad. Sevilla sees an opportunity to sign a player who has yet to start consistently for Juventus, and they are reportedly serious about adding him to their group for the second half of the season.

David’s technical ability, movement, and finishing have long been praised, and Sevilla considers him a player who could strengthen their attack immediately. The possibility of a move is being discussed cautiously, as the Canadian has the potential to deliver high-level performances when fully integrated into the team.

Jonathan David (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Juventus remain committed to David

Despite interest from Sevilla, Juventus continue to see David as an important part of their squad. The club is determined to help him regain his best form and is likely to work closely with him to improve his consistency and confidence on the pitch. For the Bianconeri, he remains a key asset, and a transfer would not be straightforward, particularly given the club’s long-term plans and reliance on his attacking contributions.

While Sevilla’s interest highlights the competitive market for elite forwards, any potential move will require careful consideration from both the player and Juventus. At present, the striker’s future remains uncertain, but the focus for the remainder of the season will be on his development and impact for the Bianconeri.