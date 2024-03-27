At the end of 2023, it seemed Juventus could be Italian champions as they hit a fine run of form and gave Inter Milan a run for their money at the top of the Serie A standings.

Most people did not expect a good year from the Bianconeri, judging by how their summer business went, as they did not sign an important contributor.

However, they overachieved in the first half of the season and at the start of 2024 before things began to unravel.

Juve is now third on the league table and risks failing to qualify for the Champions League despite their fine start to the season.

Speaking about their recent slump, Shakhtar Donetsk coach Carlo Nicolini said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It’s difficult to give an explanation to this phase. After a series of positive results, an exceptionally negative streak arrived. Once qualification for the Champions League was in sight, the difficulties in the relationship between coach and team emerged, there are players who perform much less than their potential.

“I am amazed by the results and performances of the last eight days. I don’t know whether or not the club has clear ideas about the future, in particular of Allegri, but also with respect to the players. I have the impression that Juve is wasting time.”

Juve FC Says

We have experienced highs and lows in this campaign, but as the players return from the international break, we hope we can get more highs for the rest of this season because we need that to end the campaign well.