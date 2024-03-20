Shakhtar Donetsk youngster Georgiy Sudakov was discouraged to join Juventus after taking a closer look at their playing formation.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the hottest talents in European football. He has now established himself as a pillar for his club as well as the Ukrainian national team.

Sudakov primarily plays as an attacking midfielder but can also feature as an advanced left winger.

The youngster is well-aware of the Bianconeri’s interest in his services, which prompted him to monitor the club’s playing style recently.

However, Sudakov realized that the Serie A giants only implement a 3-5-2 formation under the guidance of Max Allegri, something that doesn’t truly suit his characteristics.

“Since this story emerged, I started watching Juve’s matches,” explained the Ukraine star in an interview with the local media via IlBianconero.

“My playing role counts 100% when it comes to choosing my future club.

“I saw Juventus and they only play in a 3-5- 2 system, which is not a very standard scheme for me.

“But to reach certain levels it is not possible to only play in 4-3-3 and 4-4-2 formations. You have to be a creative, versatile, adaptable footballer. You must study every day.”

In the same interview, Sudakov revealed that Shakhtar received official bids from Juventus and Napoli. The Ukrainian club turned down an offer worth 40 million euros from the Italian champions.

Nevertheless, the young star expects to eventually join a top European club in the future, whether it may be in the summer or next year.

His contract with Shakhtar will expire in December 2028.