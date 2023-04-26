“Shameful, shameful” Cassano launches a fresh attack on Juventus and Allegri

Antonio Cassano never misses a chance to aim a dig at Juventus and the Bianconeri gave him one following their home loss to Napoli in their last league game.

The Black and Whites have been inconsistent for much of this term and continue to struggle with that.

Having made a fine start to 2023, they have lost three consecutive games in the league including the defeat to Napoli.

The Partenopei are champions in waiting and it was always going to be tough for Juve to see them off.

Luciano Spalletti’s men got the win, but Juve probably did not deserve to lose and could have earned a better result in that fixture.

But Cassano does not see it that way and believes Napoli outplayed the Bianconeri at the Allianz Stadium.

He says via Calciomercato:

“Napoli goes to Juve’s home and dominates all over, Juventus can’t even string three passes together. Napoli got in their head, Allegri’s Juventus is shameful, shameful. Many are making excuses and passing it off as a good season. It’s unimaginable for Juve to restart next year with Allegri.”

Juve FC Says

Losing to Napoli is not such a bad thing considering how impressive they have been this season, but being winless in three matches is a cause for concern and we must stop the poor run before it becomes too late.