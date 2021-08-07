Shocking Messi exit could spell the end of Ronaldo transfer saga

Since the early years of their respective playing careers, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were always destined to cross paths.

Whether in the Ballon d’Or nominations, El Clasico clashes in Spain or any other honor in the sport, the two nemesis would often go head-to-head, having cemented themselves as the two greatest players of their generation.

Despite reaching the autumn years of their careers, their paths as still intertwining, as least according to a report from Tuttosport via Football Italia.

Following Barcelona’s shocking announcement on Thursday, the Argentine is now a free agent after failing to sign a new contract with the Catalans due to the club’s financial difficulties.

The Copa America winner has been tipped to join his friends Neymar and Angel Di Maria at Paris Saint Germain, thus affecting the future of his old rival in the process.

After spending three seasons with Juventus, CR7 has been considering an exit this summer, but no realistic suitors appeared on the horizon.

Whilst PSG seemed to be the Portuguese’s last possible resort, the French club is unlikely to let the once in a lifetime opportunity of signing Messi as a free agent slip away.

However, adding the Barcelona legend to the fold would surely spell the end of the last remaining hope for Ronaldo to seal a move to the French capital.

Therefore, the 36-year-old is now expected to remain in Turin for his last contractual season, and he should take part in the club’s friendly encounter against the Blaugrana on Sunday.

But sadly he won’t find his great nemesis standing on the opposite side of the pitch this time.