Gleison Bremer has made his long-awaited return after spending nearly a year on the sidelines with a serious injury that ruled him out for much of last season. His recovery is a major boost for Juventus, as he has been one of the team’s most reliable and consistent defenders since joining. Widely regarded as the strongest presence in their back line, his return has been warmly welcomed in Turin.

The club are determined to protect him after such a lengthy absence, as the last thing they can afford is to lose him once more. Careful management of his workload will be crucial if they are to keep him at peak condition and avoid any risk of re-injury.

A Critical Week Ahead

Bremer’s return comes at a particularly demanding time for Juventus. In the space of only a few days, they face two high-profile fixtures. First, they meet Inter Milan in a domestic clash on Saturday, a match always charged with intensity and importance. Shortly after, on Tuesday, they begin their Champions League campaign against Borussia Dortmund, a tie that marks the start of their European ambitions.

Both games are of significant weight. The squad know that victory in each could set the tone for their season, yet these fixtures also demand maximum physical and mental effort. For Bremer, just returning to competitive action, the challenge is to balance readiness with caution.

Gleison Bremer in action against Genoa

Managing Bremer’s Minutes

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus will carefully control the defender’s involvement across the two matches. The plan is to use him against Inter Milan, while monitoring his condition closely. If he comes through that test without issues, then he will also be included in the starting line-up against Borussia Dortmund.

This measured approach underlines the value Juventus place on Bremer, as well as the necessity of avoiding unnecessary risks. His presence on the pitch provides confidence and stability, but ensuring his long-term availability is just as important. For Juventus, the priority is to integrate him step by step while still making use of his qualities in the matches that matter most.