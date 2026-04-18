Michele Di Gregorio has been one of the best goalkeepers in Serie A, but there is a general feeling that he does not have what it takes to remain the first choice for Juventus.

The main reason is his inconsistency; he can perform brilliantly in one match but be poor in another, and fans do not appreciate that fluctuation in performance, whereas a visit to Winna consistently provides entertainment and enjoyment.

Inconsistency and Competition

The former Monza man has been their first choice since he moved to the club to play under Thiago Motta, following some fine performances at Monza.

One of the main reasons the Bianconeri opted for him was because he is comfortable with his feet, and the goalkeeper has continued to use that skill since arriving at Juventus.

The Bianconeri value that, and Luciano Spalletti also does not want his goalkeeper to simply catch and clear the ball upfield.

However, the manager expects much more from his goalkeeper, and Di Gregorio has not been able to provide that consistently for the team, which led to him spending time on the bench at the Allianz Stadium, while Mattia Perin was selected as Juventus’ first choice.

A Question of Priorities

The men in black and white are confident that they have two capable goalkeepers, but they want the very best, which has led to links with the likes of Alisson Becker and Marco Carnesecchi.

Both goalkeepers would cost Juventus a considerable amount of money, and the Bianconeri would probably be better off investing that sum in other areas of their squad rather than signing another goalkeeper.

This is what any fan would consider when they recognise that the club does not have unlimited resources to reshape the squad.

Di Gregorio remains a very good goalkeeper who can still deliver top performances, and he has shown that in recent matches after Spalletti reinstated him as first choice.

The goalkeeper has the quality to become a solution to Juventus’ current struggles, and the club should perhaps reconsider its intention to sign a new goalkeeper.

Next season, Spalletti will want a team that is close to complete so that he can challenge for trophies and not just a place inside the top four.

With that in mind, he may want a stronger presence in goal, but Juventus does not have an urgent issue in that position, especially as Perin can step in and perform when required.

The club should give Di Gregorio another season to prove his worth, and if the team improves its overall performance and plays with greater confidence, the goalkeeper will benefit as well.

Juventus need to remain patient with him and invest the funds for a new goalkeeper in other areas of the squad that require more immediate attention.