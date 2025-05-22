Juventus faced significant squad limitations in their recent fixture against Udinese, with several key players unavailable due to injury and suspension. This situation presented a tactical challenge for head coach Igor Tudor, who was forced to make unorthodox decisions in his team selection.

Among the notable adjustments, Francisco Conceição was deployed in midfield, a move that raised eyebrows but ultimately paid off. The makeshift lineup performed impressively, securing a well-earned victory and showcasing the squad’s depth and adaptability. Conceição, often regarded as a fringe player, made the most of his opportunity and delivered a commendable display.

Thuram Returns for Final Match

As Juventus prepare for their final match of the season against Venezia, the squad will benefit from the return of several first-team players, most notably Khephren Thuram. Suspended for the Udinese clash, the French midfielder is now available for selection and is expected to play a crucial role.

Thuram has been widely recognised as Juventus’ standout summer signing and is strongly tipped to be named the club’s Player of the Year. His influence in midfield has been substantial, providing both stability and dynamism throughout the campaign. His consistent performances have made him a vital component of the team, and he has justified the trust placed in him with every appearance.

Tudor’s Selection Dilemma

Despite the success of the lineup against Udinese, Tudor now faces a selection dilemma. While continuity might favour retaining the same XI, leaving Thuram on the bench would undoubtedly spark questions, particularly if the result against Venezia is unfavourable.

The manager is under pressure to conclude the season on a high, and for that, he is expected to deploy his strongest possible side. Given Thuram’s impact this season, his inclusion could be pivotal. However, the performance of the team in the previous match cannot be dismissed, and balancing loyalty to in-form players with the need to utilise key talents will be a delicate task.

Whatever the decision, the final game offers Juventus an opportunity to finish their campaign positively, and all eyes will be on the lineup Tudor chooses for this decisive fixture.