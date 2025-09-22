TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 24: Jonathan David of Juventus celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Serie A match between Juventus FC and Parma Calcio 1913 at on August 24, 2025 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Jonathan David arrived at Juventus as the club’s intended leading striker, with expectations that Dusan Vlahovic would depart. Since 2022, Vlahovic had been the main attacking figure, yet his goal return was often criticised as insufficient to drive the team towards silverware. While few doubted his physical power and presence, Juventus required more consistent productivity from their number nine.

A Shift in the Striker Hierarchy

Contrary to initial expectations, Vlahovic did not leave, and his resurgence in form has altered the competition for places. The Serbian has rediscovered his sharpness, regaining his position as a starter and forcing David into a supporting role. The situation has become even more complicated with the deadline-day arrival of Lois Openda, who has surprisingly moved ahead of David in the pecking order.

The Canadian began his Juventus career brightly, but recent performances have suggested a decline in effectiveness. According to Tuttojuve, David will continue to struggle for playing time unless Igor Tudor decides to experiment with a two-striker system. Such a tactical adjustment could provide the opportunity to accommodate both Vlahovic and David, but so far the manager has remained committed to his preferred structure.

Patience Required for David’s Development

David’s prolific record at Lille demonstrated his natural goalscoring ability, yet the challenges of Serie A are notably different. Juventus represents a higher level of expectation and scrutiny, where adaptation can take time. At present, his impact in starting roles has been limited, making it difficult to justify displacing an in-form Vlahovic.

For David, the path back into the starting eleven may depend on his effectiveness as an impact substitute. Should he make decisive contributions off the bench, the case for his inclusion from the outset will strengthen. Juventus, meanwhile, must balance its options carefully, ensuring that the competition for places fuels performances rather than creating uncertainty.