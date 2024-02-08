Kenan Yildiz has played a significant role in Juventus’ recent success, and the young player has a promising future ahead of him. The Bianconeri acknowledge this and are eager to witness his ascent to the top echelons of European football. Yildiz has secured a place in their first team, displacing players such as Moise Kean in the pecking order. The Turkish international has notably improved Juventus’ attacking prowess since his inclusion in the first team.

Clubs across Europe are interested in acquiring his services, with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal reportedly considering a move for him. Yildiz possesses qualities that would benefit several clubs, as he demonstrates bravery and exceptional technical skills. However, Juventus is intent on retaining him.

Reports from Tuttomercatoweb indicate that clubs are willing to pay 40 million euros for his signature, but Juventus is not open to selling. The club is committed to keeping him and plans to offer him a new contract soon, rather than entertaining the possibility of his departure.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz will do well at most European clubs, and they will surely test the water for his signature.

However, we have to keep him and must show we are serious about protecting our best players.