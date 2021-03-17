Should Juventus accept 55M euros for Dybala? (Opinion)

Chelsea and Tottenham are claimed to be willing to part with 55 Million euros to land Paulo Dybala this summer, but should Juventus accept it?

The Argentine has missed much of our current campaign with injury, and with recovery from Coronavirus, but remains a part of our hearts.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently holding too much responsibility when it comes to scoring goals, although Alvaro Morata was chipping in at the start of the season when he was fully fit, but we are definitely lacking in that department.

A fit Dybala would no doubt have been an integral part of our season, and I dare say we would be much closer to the top of the table with him having been available for at least 50% of our matches this season, but that hasn’t been the case.

Even when La Joya was available, he was never back to 100%, but he did appear to be getting close before suffering with his latest setback.

TuttoSport reports that both Chelsea and Tottenham are willing to part with 55 Million euros for his signature, but Juventus appear to be keen on extending his contract at present.

While it wouldn’t be unheard of to secure a new contract before selling in order to increase their value in the player, I sincerely hope that we are able to help Dybala return to full fitness before the season is finished, and retain him beyond the coming transfer window.

That being said, if Juve are worried about his long-term injury issues, I wouldn’t be shocked if he was allowed to leave, especially as that 55 Million euros could be invested in other key areas.

Would you accept 55 Million euros for Dybala this summer?

Patrick