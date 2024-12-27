Marcus Rashford finds himself at a critical juncture in his Manchester United career, with speculation growing that the Premier League club could sell the forward.

Rashford has been omitted from the matchday squad for four consecutive games by United’s manager, Ruben Amorim, signalling clear issues with his form and attitude. While the Englishman has had moments of brilliance—most notably during Erik Ten Hag’s first season in charge—he has never consistently ranked among the Premier League’s top scorers.

Despite these struggles, Rashford remains one of United’s prominent players, having come through the club’s academy and established himself as a key figure. However, Amorim appears unwilling to reinstate him in the squad unless he demonstrates significant improvement in both his performance and attitude. This situation has opened the door to speculation that Manchester United may consider selling the forward.

Juventus, who are in the market for an attacker during the next transfer window, have been linked with Rashford. The striker could be tempted by the prospect of playing for another top European club, but the Bianconeri must carefully evaluate whether he is the right fit for their team.

According to a report by Il Bianconero, Juventus is not prioritizing a move for Rashford. Instead, if they were to target an attacker from Manchester United, their preference would reportedly be for Joshua Zirkzee, who is seen as a more suitable candidate.

It’s essential for Juventus to focus on players who can bring the right mentality and work ethic to the squad. Considering Rashford’s current struggles with attitude and form, signing him may pose unnecessary risks. Juventus would be wise to avoid players who might not align with the team’s values and long-term goals.

For now, the Bianconeri’s search for reinforcements continues, with their focus firmly on players who can make a positive impact and help the club achieve success in the second half of the season.