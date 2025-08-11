Juventus and Weston McKennie have yet to agree on a new contract, despite limited media coverage surrounding the midfielder’s future. The American remains part of the club’s plans, with manager Igor Tudor expressing trust in McKennie’s role within the squad. However, the player will become a free agent at the end of the season unless Juventus reach an agreement with him soon.

The Bianconeri have been heavily focused on other transfer targets over recent months, leaving McKennie’s situation unresolved. While the midfielder is reportedly content living in Turin, he may consider leaving if a satisfactory new deal is not offered. Throughout the process, McKennie has consistently expressed his desire to remain at the club.

Contract negotiations stall over financial differences

According to Il Bianconero, the talks between McKennie and Juventus have stalled due to a gap between the player’s wage demands and the club’s offer for a new contract. This impasse has introduced uncertainty regarding his future. Juventus still regard McKennie as an important part of their project, but the possibility of a sale has emerged should an appropriate bid be received.

The club’s stance indicates they are prepared to sell if necessary, prioritising the long-term interests of Juventus. The midfielder’s contributions on the pitch are highly valued, but the club’s financial strategy remains paramount.

The potential outcomes for McKennie’s future

McKennie’s status as a key figure is clear, but Juventus acknowledge that no player is bigger than the club itself. Should the contract impasse continue, Juventus may prefer to transfer him during this window rather than risk losing him on a free transfer next summer. This approach would allow the club to secure a fee while recalibrating its squad.

For McKennie, the coming weeks will be critical in determining whether he remains a central figure at Juventus or moves on to a new challenge elsewhere. Both parties appear motivated to reach a resolution, but negotiations must progress swiftly to avoid complications as the season draws closer.