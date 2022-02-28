Fabrizio Romano claimed that Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski was open to leaving the Bundesliga champions this summer if no new contract is offered, but should Juventus be in the market?

The Old Lady splashed out in January to bring Dusan Vlahovic to the club from Fiorentina, and the Serbian has hit the ground running for his new side.

With a striker not on their immediate wishlist, it could pay for Juve to concentrate on strengthening other areas of their team, but with Moise Kean currently only on loan (with an obligation to buy if certain measures are hit), Alvaro Morata only on loan from Atletico until the summer and with Paulo Dybala yet to extend his contract beyond the summer, our attack could well be the priority.

News that Lewandowski is open to quitting Bayern could well by music to the ears of the Old Lady, especially if they believed that he could team up with Vlahovic in attack and potentially pass on some of his vast knowledge to the 22 year-old, but that could well depend on whether the Bavarian side bow to his demands on a new deal.

Robert Lewandowski's future situation is absolutely open. He's focused on second part of the season with Bayern – but his current contract expires in 2023 and he wants a new deal to stay. 🔴 #Bayern There are still no talks between Bayern and his agent – Lewandowski's waiting. pic.twitter.com/rRsjoj6XBC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 27, 2022

Despite Lew’s age, he continues to thrive at the top level for his current club. While some may not be able to turn down such a player, we have learned from that mistake with Cristiano Ronaldo, while there is no guarantee that he has long at the top level to help us reach our goals.

His wage demands could also be an issues, while Bayern would no doubt demand a minor fee to allow him to go due to having a further year on his current terms come the summer.

Do you think we would be open to signing Lewandowski this summer if he was to become available? Can you imagine him forming a deadly partnership with Vlahovic?

Patrick