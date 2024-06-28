Adrien Rabiot will become a free agent as early as next week, and his contract situation is causing Juventus considerable concern.

The Bianconeri have been actively negotiating a new deal with him while also preparing to replace him in their squad if necessary.

Despite having several top midfielders on their radar, Juventus’s priority remains retaining Rabiot.

The Frenchman has been in good form for the club and has attracted interest from several suitors, but Juventus may struggle to meet his financial demands.

Juventus offered Rabiot a contract worth 7 million euros per season for two years with an option for a third year.

However, Rabiot has not accepted this offer, as he reportedly insists on at least 8 million euros per season.

Reports from Il Bianconero suggest that Rabiot’s salary demand exceeds what Juventus is willing to pay under their new wage structure, indicating he is likely to leave the club during this transfer window.

Juventus is currently restructuring their finances and has offered Rabiot the maximum amount they can afford within their new wage framework, but it appears insufficient to meet his expectations.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been in fantastic form for us, and the midfielder is clearly someone that we need to keep, but the time has come for us to accept that he does not want to stay and focus on a replacement.