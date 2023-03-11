Should Juventus bring Conte back to the club?

Antonio Conte looks set to leave Tottenham at the end of this season as the gaffer refuses to commit his future to the English club.

Conte was the Juventus manager when the Bianconeri started its last dominance of Italian football.

He paved the way for Max Allegri to win five consecutive league titles and will not struggle to find a new club.

Allegri is struggling to get the club back to its glory days and might lose his job at the end of the season.

That will be the perfect time for Conte to return and a report on Football Italia reveals it could happen because John Elkann loves the manager and could make him the club’s gaffer again if Allegri leaves.

Juve FC Says

Conte had a good time on our bench but fell out with the board before he left.

Although he also won the league at Inter Milan, he is struggling at Spurs despite spending so much money on new players.

This could suggest he no longer has the magic touch, which should affect our decision to move for him in the summer.

If Allegri ends this season with a trophy against all odds, he deserves another campaign as our manager.