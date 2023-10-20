The Juventus midfield has been significantly weakened due to the suspensions of Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli, leaving the Bianconeri in a precarious situation.

At the beginning of the season, Max Allegri had an abundance of midfield options, leading to the departures of players like Arthur Melo, Denis Zakaria, and Nicolo Rovella. Notably, Rovella’s departure raised eyebrows, as he was considered a very fine midfielder, excelling in his role. Juventus loaned him to Lazio as part of a loan-to-buy agreement in an effort to trim their squad.

However, unforeseen challenges have arisen, and the club now faces a pressing need for additional midfield depth. This necessity has underscored the importance of recruiting a new player for the position when the January transfer window opens.

Bookmakers love to create transfer markets and Juventus features in a number of them, shrewd punters will visit a site like W88 to further their understanding of the markets and that at least gives the fan an insight into what the club may be considering. The looming question is whether Juventus should pursue a permanent signing or opt for a loan move until the season’s end.

Adding players during the January transfer window can be challenging, especially for a prestigious club like Juventus. Many top teams are reluctant to part with key players mid-season, which means Juventus may have to settle for a less desirable option if they are committed to making a January signing.

Most clubs and players prefer to finish the season where they began and assess their options during the summer transfer window. This is partly because players often struggle to adapt when changing clubs in January, and there are heightened expectations placed on them for the remainder of the season. Failing to meet these expectations can negatively impact their market value and make the transfer unsuccessful, even if they’ve only had six months to prove themselves.

Given these considerations, Juventus should seriously consider pursuing a loan move for any player they wish to add to their squad. This approach would provide much-needed midfield cover for the second half of the season while allowing the club to make a more informed decision about the player’s future once the term concludes.

There are a number of players currently out of favour at their current clubs, Jorginho at Arsenal immediately springs to mind, but he is not the only one and with the right decision, Juve could get a very good player at a fraction of the cost.