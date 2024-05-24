Juventus has been impressed by the development of Dean Huijsen and was happy with his performance during the start of his loan spell at AS Roma.

However, he has since fallen out of favour after Daniele De Rossi replaced Jose Mourinho, though it is clear that the youngster is a superb talent.

Juventus expects a lot from him in the future, and he might begin to get game time at the Allianz Stadium next season.

Nevertheless, his form at Roma has attracted the attention of several clubs who are interested in adding him to their squad.

Juve now faces a decision: whether to keep him and develop him for their future team or to cash in on him when the transfer window reopens.

Tuttomercatoweb reveals that Juve has not yet decided if they should sell him, but if an offer in the region of €30 million arrives, they will consider it.

They believe that the fee could help them fund a move for Riccardo Calafiori.

Juve FC Says

Huijsen is a fantastic boy, and his confidence will make him a successful professional.

We should keep him if we can, especially if he does very well during pre-season.

