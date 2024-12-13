Juventus’ midweek Champions League victory over Manchester City has provided a strong foundation for Thiago Motta as he prepares his squad for their upcoming Serie A clash against Venezia. Given the impressive performance against one of Europe’s top teams, sticking with a winning team would be a logical choice, and most fans would support such a decision.

However, the lineup that defeated City was far from Juventus’ strongest, with several key players unavailable due to injury. As the Bianconeri aim to secure back-to-back wins, they will benefit from the return of players regaining full fitness. Andrea Cambiaso, who has been a dependable member of the first team, is among those who could be available for the match. His return would provide a boost to the squad, especially given his consistent performances in previous games.

Despite this, Il Bianconero reports that Motta has yet to decide whether Cambiaso will feature against Venezia. While fans are eager to see him back on the field, the manager faces a delicate balancing act. He must carefully weigh Cambiaso’s readiness to avoid any setbacks while also ensuring the team has the best chance of securing a win.

The match against Venezia presents an opportunity for Juventus to build momentum and continue climbing the Serie A standings. Motta’s decision-making will be crucial, as selecting the right blend of players will determine whether the Bianconeri can capitalise on their recent form. Cambiaso’s potential inclusion could add further stability and quality to the side, but the priority remains to achieve the victory, regardless of the lineup.

Juventus fans will trust Motta’s judgment as they look to see their team maintain the energy and resilience displayed against Manchester City in their domestic campaign.