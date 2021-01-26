Should Juventus consider Pjanic’s return from Barcelona?

Miralem Pjanic‘s time has not gone according to plan with Barcelona, but would he fit back in with Juventus?

The Bosnian left Turin in the summer in a reported 60 million euros, but has only started three of their league matches this term, starting on the bench for the other 16.

With less than 400 minutes of La Liga action (as seen at Soccerway), he appears to be out of favour under manager Ronald Koeman, and without a goal or assist to his name this season, he may be struggling to settle.

Pjanic’s woes worsened in midweek when he failed to score from the penalty spot against Cornella, although his blushes were saved when his team clinched the tie in extra-time.

Juventus on the other hand have four central midfielders who have all played their part this season, while Weston McKennie’s talents have shone in covering wider more advanced areas of the team also.

Arthur Rabiot was the man to reap plenty of praise early in the campaign, but even he has struggled to keep Arthur and Rodrigo Bentancur out of the first-team, who have also impressed.

It’s a shame that Pjanic’s move has failed to excite, but the reality is that Juventus have moved on from his departure, and our midfield is flourishing at present.

Would you taken the midfielder back at Juventus?

Patrick