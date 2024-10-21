Kenan Yildiz’s recent dip in form has raised concerns at Juventus, especially after a strong start to the season where he thrived in the number ten role behind Dusan Vlahovic. Initially, Yildiz displayed great promise, contributing creatively and playing with confidence. However, the arrival of Teun Koopmeiners, who has taken over the central attacking midfield position, has pushed Yildiz out to the left wing, where his performances have been less impactful.

Though he has experience playing on the left for the Turkish national team and has scored notable goals for Juve, such as against PSV in the Champions League, Yildiz seems to be struggling to adapt fully to the role at the club level. His positioning and decision-making on the wing have been inconsistent, affecting his ability to influence games as effectively as he did earlier in the season.

A Report from Il Bianconero suggests that doubts are beginning to arise about his suitability for the left-wing position, and Juventus may need to reassess how to get the best out of the young talent. The situation is complicated by the presence of other players, such as Samuel Mbangula, who appears to have made a greater impact in the same position. Mbangula’s performances could potentially push Yildiz further down the pecking order if the latter does not quickly adjust.

Thiago Motta, known for his willingness to give young players opportunities, still has faith in Yildiz’s abilities. However, continued struggles could lead to Motta reconsidering his options. Yildiz’s challenge is to make the most of the opportunity he has now on the left wing. Demonstrating versatility and improving his decision-making in the wide role will be crucial for the youngster if he is to maintain his place in the lineup.

For Yildiz, this is a critical period to prove that he can contribute from various positions, which will be essential for his development and continued inclusion in Juventus’ plans. Otherwise, he may face the possibility of losing his spot to teammates who are more consistent in their performances.