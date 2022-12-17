Should Juventus focus on youth in their squad reinforcements?

Juventus wants to bolster a number of positions in its squad and several players have been linked with a move to the club.

The Bianconeri will lose some of their experienced men at the end of this season if they do not agree on terms of a new deal, which means many replacements will also be brought to the club.

Juve has recently placed their faith in youthful players and they are interested in 18-year-old Ivan Fresneda from Real Valladolid.

The Spaniard is expected to take over from Juan Cuadrado as their main right-back from next season, according to a report on Il Bianconero.

It reveals Juve is keen on his signature, which clearly shows they want to focus on adding youth talents to their squad now.

Juve FC Says

We have enjoyed the fantastic performance of some of our youngsters this season, which should be enough reason why we should add new men to the squad who are just starting their careers.

However, experience is still vital in football, and we must have the right blend of talent and expertise to achieve any form of success.

Fresneda is a good player, but we need to keep Cuadrado for one more season to help him settle if he makes the move.