Teun Koopmeiners remains Juventus’ main transfer target for the summer after the Dutchman left a huge impression on them.

His fine form helped Atalanta qualify for the Coppa Italia and Europa League finals.

Several clubs on the continent are following the Atalanta man, but Juve wants to win the race for his signature.

The Bianconeri are eager to secure his joining them, but it is looking increasingly unlikely.

This is because the competition for his signature is serious, and Atalanta wants to make as much money as possible from his departure.

A report on Tuttojuve claims it is looking very unlikely that Juve will win the race for his signature because the midfielder is too expensive.

The report claims Atalanta will not accept less than 60 million euros, which puts Liverpool ahead of the Bianconeri.

Juve now has to decide if he is worth signing, or if they will search for a cheaper midfielder to add to their squad.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners has been one of the standout performers in Serie A over the last few seasons, but at 60 million euros, the midfielder is certainly too expensive for us to buy.

We could spend that money on two different players instead of signing him alone.