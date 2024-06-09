Arthur Melo returns to Juventus this month and must decide his future once again.

Despite being an important player at Fiorentina last season, La Viola decided against making his transfer permanent.

Juventus has written him off as a player who needs to leave, and now they must find a solution for him again.

Arthur has struggled since his move from Barcelona to Juventus in 2020, and the Bianconeri are eager for him to leave now.

The Brazilian performed well under Andrea Pirlo, but he has looked out of place since Max Allegri returned three years ago.

With Allegri now sacked, and Thiago Motta expected to become the club’s next coach, Arthur might have a new opportunity.

Juventus needs to sell him for at least 20 million euros to avoid a financial loss on his transfer. However, no club is willing to pay that amount or match his substantial salary.

Il Bianconero reports that Motta could help Juve improve Arthur’s value by giving him a second chance and helping the Brazilian shine again as a Juventus player.

Juve FC Says

Arthur has failed to meet expectations, and we should not keep him in our group for another season.

However, if no one comes to sign him, we probably should help to revive his career.