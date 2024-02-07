Federico Chiesa has reportedly sustained another injury following his brief appearance for Juventus in their match against Inter Milan.

Chiesa is esteemed as one of Italy’s premier players and has consistently performed well for Juventus whenever he takes to the field.

However, his appearances have been sporadic, and there are concerns regarding his ongoing physical condition.

Juventus has coped relatively well in his absence recently, largely due to the emergence of Kenan Yildiz as a viable attacking option.

Nonetheless, Chiesa’s current contract is set to expire in 2025, prompting discussions between the club and his agent regarding a potential extension.

Initially keen to secure his continued presence, Juventus now harbours apprehensions about his future.

A significant point of contention in the negotiations has been the proposed salary, a matter that has assumed greater significance in light of recent developments.

Juventus has hesitated to offer a lucrative deal, particularly given Chiesa’s substantial absence from matches due to injury, as reported by Calciomercato, accounting for approximately 55% of his tenure at Juventus.

The report further suggests that failure to reach an agreement promptly could prompt Juventus to consider selling Chiesa during the summer transfer window to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of the most talented players in Italy, and we are lucky to have him in our squad, however, the Azzurri star must earn a new deal worth the amount he wants by playing and delivering on the pitch.

Otherwise, we have to sell him and sign a replacement with a better fitness record.