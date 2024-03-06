Moise Kean was expected to leave Juventus on loan in the January transfer window, and he had already travelled to Spain to complete a transfer to Atletico Madrid. However, it fell through after the Spanish club realised his injury would keep him out for a while.

The attacker returned to Turin to recover and has yet to play any minutes for Juve. However, Kean is close to a return to action and might be involved in Juve’s next game against Atalanta.

Kean is out of contract at Juve in 2025, and as he struggles, one question being asked is: Should Juventus give Moise Kean a new contract? He has hardly been useful to them this season, and the attacker is not a player the Bianconeri can trust to deliver top performances for them.

Tuttojuve reveals that Kean risks leaving Juve at the end of the season or when his contract expires because the Bianconeri do not intend to extend his current deal.

Juve FC Says

Kean has not met expectations since he returned to the club, and he needs to be humble and move to a smaller club to revive his career.

If he had moved to Monza in January, he would have had more playing chances in this half of the season, and those chances would have given him space to prove his worth.