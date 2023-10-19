Weston McKennie’s future at Juventus appeared uncertain at the start of this season after an unsuccessful loan spell at Leeds United. However, the American midfielder has managed to successfully bounce back and become an integral part of the club.

Max Allegri was impressed with McKennie’s performances during pre-season and decided to give him another opportunity to compete for a place in the team. McKennie seized the opportunity, establishing himself as a regular and even keeping summer signing Timothy Weah on the bench, while also adapting to a new position.

With Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba expected to be sidelined for an extended period, McKennie is likely to receive more playing time. A report from Football Italia suggests that his excellent performances could even lead to a new contract with Juventus. His current deal is set to expire in 2025, and while the club had not previously shown an inclination to extend it, his strong performances may lead to discussions about a new long-term contract in Turin.

Juve FC Says

McKennie has been resurgent this term and deserves all the praise he is getting for doing very well.

The midfielder will get more chances to play for the team and we hope he does not let us down and maintains the standard he has started this season with.