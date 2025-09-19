Dusan Vlahovic’s role at Juventus remains under debate after an unusual start to the season. Remarkably, he has found the net four times in just three substitute appearances, yet the only match in which he started ended without a goal. This contrast has raised questions about whether he should be in the starting line-up against Verona this weekend.

Vlahovic’s Form and Tactical Dilemma

The Serbian striker is regarded as one of Juventus’ finest players, but his most effective displays have come from the bench. After scoring as a substitute against Parma and Genoa, Juventus were persuaded to reward him with a start in the high-profile clash against Inter Milan. However, he endured what has been described as his least impressive league performance of the campaign.

According to Il Bianconero, manager Igor Tudor is now carefully evaluating his options. Vlahovic’s recent two goals and one assist in a substitute appearance against Borussia Dortmund further underline his impact when introduced later in matches. This scenario presents the coach with a tactical dilemma: whether to continue deploying him as an impact substitute or reinstate him as a starter.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Should He Start Against Verona?

The upcoming fixture against Verona has become a focal point in discussions among supporters and analysts alike. Vlahovic’s current statistics highlight both his importance and the conundrum he presents. On one hand, he has been one of Juventus’ most productive attacking outlets, delivering consistently from the bench. On the other hand, doubts linger about whether his form will translate into effective performances when he is in the starting eleven.

Even his own supporters remain divided. Some argue that his energy and instinctive finishing are best utilised against tired defences in the second half, while others believe a player of his calibre should begin matches to impose himself from the outset.

For now, Juventus benefit from his contributions regardless of timing, but the question persists. The decision to start him against Verona could define whether Vlahovic is seen primarily as a decisive substitute or re-established as a leading striker in the squad.