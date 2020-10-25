Should Juventus invest heavily in a return for Man United’s Pogba? (Opinion)

Former great Paul Ince has told Paul Pogba that it is time for him to ‘move on’ from Manchester United, but should Juventus try their hand?

The French international left Juve back in 2016 to rejoin his former club in Manchester, but has regularly soaked up negative press following his move, and he is no longer a key member of their first-team.

Pogba was overlooked to start yesterday’s big Premier League clash with Chelsea yesterday, while the likes of Juan Mata, Dan James, Fred and Scott McTominay were all given the nod in the starting XI.

The latest snub is the last straw for Ince, who has called for the midfielder to leave the club, with him described as a problem for the club.

“Paul Pogba should be on the pitch, this is a big, big game,” Ince told beIN Sport (Via the Express).

“For him to be sitting on the bench and watching, with no disrespect, McTominay and Fred playing in his position, I would be saying ‘I must be doing something wrong if I can’t get in this team’.

“I know he has had an injury and he might be trying to bring him on a little later on.

“But I think it is time to move on. He has come out in the last two weeks and said he wants to join Real Madrid.

“I think his performances since he has been here have been inconsistent. Paul Pogba is a world class player and when he moved to Old Trafford I thought great.

“But all he has done is been a problem. The fans have gone against him and now Bruno Fernandes has come in and shown what you need to do to be a Man Utd player.

“He has performed consistently and Paul Pogba hasn’t done that and that is why he finds himself on the bench.”

New Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo will be all-too accustomed with the talent that Pogba possesses, having played alongside the star at the club during 2012-2016, but with the club building for the future, and having signed exciting young talents, should we consider Pogba?

The English media has a way of bringing distractions and unwelcome attention to a number of stars, and Paul Pogba is certainly no exception.

A return to Turin for Pogba would likely be a massive hit, for both the player and club, and our midfield could do with some more creativity.

How much we would have available to spend next summer could well be the issue, with both Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci in their latter years, and our defence could well be prioritised.

If Demiral and de Ligt can overthrow the duo however, we could well be able to concentrate a large bulk of our budget on bringing back the Pog.

Would Pogba be considered a risky signing? Would he be the type of signing to bring us closer to Champions League glory?

Patrick