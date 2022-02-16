Should Juventus make Pogba their highest-paid player?

Juventus remains interested in a move for Paul Pogba as the Frenchman nears the end of his current deal at Manchester United.

The midfielder had spent the early part of his career on the books of the Bianconeri, and he could make a return.

He will be out of contract at Manchester United when this season ends and is being targeted by top European clubs.

Juve is in the running alongside PSG, but money could stop them from landing the World Cup winner.

Calciomercato says the former Le Havre teenage star would expect a huge salary from his next club.

It claims his next salary will have to be higher than the 15m euros United is offering him.

With that, he would effectively become the highest earner at Juve. Is he worth that much?

Juve FC Says

Pogba is one of the finest midfielders in Europe currently and he can still offer top performances to Juventus in the next few seasons.

However, he is not getting any younger, and we probably cannot give him a long-term contract.

We have been targeting much younger players who will collect around half of what we have to pay Pogba.

It is probably best to continue that way instead of adding the midfielder to our squad.