David Hancko is one of the defenders that Juventus has been tracking for several months, and his name continues to appear on their shortlist ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Feyenoord man came close to joining the Bianconeri in January, but the two clubs failed to reach an agreement. As a result, Hancko stayed in the Netherlands to help Feyenoord finish the campaign. Now, with the end of the season approaching, Juventus is expected to reignite its interest and try again.

The 27-year-old is still high on Juve’s radar, and reports claim he would welcome a move to Turin. In fact, personal terms are reportedly not an issue, with an agreement already in place. That puts Juventus in a strong position to act quickly once the transfer window opens.

However, the big hurdle remains Feyenoord’s asking price. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Dutch club is demanding around €40 million to release their star defender. For Juventus, that fee may be too steep. Although they admire Hancko’s qualities and experience, the price tag could force them to explore alternative options.

(Getty Images)

Hancko is a solid and consistent performer, and at 27, he is in the prime years of his career. He could bring composure and leadership to the Juventus backline, something the squad has lacked at times this season. That said, €40 million is a significant outlay, and Juventus must decide whether the Slovakian is truly worth that investment.

With that amount of money, Juventus could pursue a younger defender who offers both long-term value and resale potential. The market is full of emerging talents, and the Bianconeri’s scouting team might be better off targeting a younger player with more room to develop.

Hancko remains a tempting option, but unless Feyenoord lowers their demands, Juventus may have to walk away and look elsewhere to strengthen their defence.