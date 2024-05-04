One of the ideas being discussed in European football over the last few months is whether domestic games should be played in the USA.

Americans are beginning to warm up to football as a sport, and there is a growing fan base there.

Because football is more developed in Europe, there is an idea to play some domestic games in the USA, inviting Europeans to participate.

The Premier League remains open to this idea, while La Liga is planning to hold its first domestic game on American shores in 2025.

However, a FIFA rule change is needed to legitimize this, and the world football governing body seems open to the idea.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims FIFA is now considering a rule change that would permit teams to play domestic games away from their country, and this change might happen before the end of this year.

Italy will likely explore this option, with Juventus already spending some of their summers training in the USA.

Juve FC Says

The idea of playing domestic games away from Italy will be tough for fans to accept because only a few of them can afford to travel to America to support their teams.

However, it will be a money-spinning opportunity, and the clubs will likely push for it.