Juventus’s season has been significantly disrupted by injuries to most of their key players, putting the team in a precarious position. The Bianconeri were forced to make several signings during the January transfer window as a result of numerous injuries that hit the squad. Manager Thiago Motta was initially backed with top-quality signings during the summer, but with the injuries that followed, he was left with fewer options than expected. Had it not been for the unfortunate injuries, it’s possible Motta could have worked his magic without needing to add extra players in the mid-season transfer window.

However, among the new arrivals, Juventus has already lost Renato Veiga, and the fitness of their defenders remains a serious concern. There’s a very real possibility that more players could face injuries as the season progresses, making Juventus’ situation even more difficult. Although injuries are inevitable in football, Juventus must now consider other ways to prevent this recurring problem.

One of the solutions to this ongoing injury crisis could be signing players with a stronger fitness history. Juventus’ current squad is struggling with maintaining fitness, and it’s affecting their performance on the pitch. Injuries are costing them precious points, and if the situation continues, the team could face further difficulties in their pursuit of top spots in the league.

It’s true that players can develop injury problems after switching clubs, but Juventus would benefit from making smarter signings by focusing more on players who have a better history of staying fit. In the long run, this could reduce the chances of prolonged injury woes, giving the team a better chance at maintaining a competitive edge.

With difficult games ahead, Juventus must act quickly to prevent any further setbacks. Their injury crisis has already cost them a lot, and they cannot afford to keep losing valuable players throughout the remainder of the season. If they can find the right balance between squad depth and fitness, Juventus may still have a shot at finishing strongly in the league and salvaging their campaign.