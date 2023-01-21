Should Juventus prioritise winning the Coppa Italia?

Juventus remains in contention for Serie A, Coppa Italia and the Europa League this season. Can the Bianconeri win all of them?

That will be extremely difficult, considering Max Allegri’s men have been plagued by inconsistency this term and are yet to recover some key players.

Juve underperformed in the UCL, which relegated them to the Europa League and now the Bianconeri will try to win Europe’s second most important club competition.

Will Allegri have the players to pursue all these competitions, considering that not winning a trophy this term will be considered failing?

A report on Calciomercato reveals Allegri wants to end this season with one trophy at least and experts believe the easiest competition for him to win is the Coppa Italia.

They suggest it is probably a smart move if Juve focuses on winning that trophy to avoid going trophyless in consecutive seasons.

Juve FC Says

For a team recovering from a bad season, chasing too many trophies might not be smart because we have limited resources to get all of them.

If we end this term with just the Italian Cup, it will be a major step forward and that single victory will boost the confidence of our players to chase more in the next campaign.