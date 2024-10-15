Juventus needs to strengthen its squad in the January transfer window, particularly because several key players have already been sidelined due to injuries this season.

Thiago Motta’s side is currently without Gleison Bremer and Arkadiusz Milik for the long term, while Nicolás González and Teun Koopmeiners are also facing spells on the sidelines.

The club is hopeful that it can address some of these personnel issues when the transfer window reopens. Milan Škriniar and Jonathan David are among the players linked with a potential move to Juventus ahead of the winter transfer window.

However, Juve has limited funds available for new signings and will be looking to get the best value for their money. Fortunately, they have a B team that could offer some alternatives to spending heavily in the transfer market.

Juventus was the first Italian club to establish a B team, and their Next Gen side has been performing well in the Italian third division. Serving as a bridge between the U19 and senior squads, it has already produced players like Kenan Yildiz and Nicolò Savona, who have earned places in the first team.

There are other promising talents in the Next Gen squad who could make an impact if promoted to the senior team.

Which Next Gen players are closest to a first-team chance?

Thiago Motta has already promoted Samuel Mbangula and Nicolò Savona to the senior team, so they are no longer considered prospects for a first-team call-up from the Next Gen squad. However, other promising players could be promoted to fill gaps in the squad, potentially reducing the need for costly signings in the January transfer window.

Lorenzo Anghelè

With Juventus awaiting the return of Arkadiusz Milik, there is a need for backup support for Dusan Vlahovic, and Anghelè could provide that cover. The young forward is a smart and versatile attacker who could further develop by training regularly with the senior team.

Pedro Felipe

Felipe, on loan from Palmeiras until the end of the season, has shown promise in Italy while playing for the Next Gen side. As a natural centre-back, he could be promoted to the senior team to provide cover for Bremer, potentially saving the club from having to invest in a new defender.

Stefano Turco

Turco has been on the verge of a first-team breakthrough for some time and now has the opportunity to compete with Savona for the right-back position. Including him in the senior squad would add depth to the team, and he could even be developed to take on other roles as needed.

These players offer Juventus internal solutions to address current needs, presenting an opportunity for the club to maximise its existing resources rather than spending heavily in the transfer market.