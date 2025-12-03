Arthur Melo appears to be returning to his best form while spending this season on loan at Gremio. After failing to secure a move to a European team, the midfielder returned to his boyhood club during the last transfer window. The Brazilian top flight is followed worldwide, offering teams the opportunity to monitor Arthur’s performances and assess whether he can return to his previous level. He is striving to regain his peak condition and demonstrate that he can contribute effectively at the highest stage of the game once again.

Career Setbacks and Juve’s Perspective

Arthur lost his place in the Juventus team following his first season, and his initial spell at the club is generally regarded as unsuccessful. The Bianconeri remain hopeful of selling him at the end of this campaign, making his strong performances in Brazil encouraging news for the club. However, a dramatic twist may yet arise, as Juventus are reportedly seeking a new midfielder to strengthen a position that currently lacks quality. The possibility of recalling Arthur has now been discussed, and his agent has been asked whether such a move could materialise.

(Photo by Judit Cartiel/Getty Images)

Agent Comments on Potential Recall

Federico Pastorello offered his insights regarding Arthur’s situation. As cited by Tuttojuve, he said, “Before going to Brazil, we had considered staying at Juventus, but there was another coach. Now I think Spalletti is looking for a player with more physical attributes, more impact. I don’t know if Arthur could be that type of player.”

Arthur’s current performances suggest that he could yet prove valuable, either as a sellable asset or as a potential option for Juventus should circumstances align. The coming months will be crucial in determining whether the midfielder can reignite his career at the club where it began.