Juventus has sidelined several key players as Thiago Motta aims to work exclusively with those he believes are essential for his success in his debut season at the club.

Motta’s style of play differs significantly from what the Old Lady has been accustomed to in recent years, and the former midfielder has made it clear that he does not fully trust some of the players already at the club.

This means that players like Federico Chiesa, Filip Kostić, Daniele Rugani, Mattia De Sciglio, Weston McKennie, and Arthur Melo are on the periphery and are still uncertain about their futures.

Juventus is actively seeking solutions for them, but there is a real possibility that many of these players might not secure moves before the transfer window closes.

If they remain at the club, should the Bianconeri give them another opportunity to contribute to their success?

This is a decision the club will have to make, but there is a strong likelihood that some of them will stay beyond the transfer window.

Players potentially useful to Thiago Motta

Thiago Motta has made some key signings this summer to achieve balance in his squad, but could he still benefit from any of the sidelined players?

The manager has carefully evaluated those who have been placed on the transfer list, yet there could still be untapped potential among them.

One standout player who could prove valuable is Federico Chiesa, still regarded as one of the top wingers in Serie A. Chiesa might be a better option than any new attacker the club signs due to his experience and physical development.

Weston McKennie is another player who could be useful to Motta. The American was in excellent form for Juve last season, showing that he can rise to the occasion if given the opportunity.

Both players offer qualities that could enhance Motta’s team, and their contributions might outweigh the need for external replacements.

Whose contract should Juventus terminate?

Juventus has just terminated Wojciech Szczęsny’s contract to reduce costs and allow the goalkeeper to continue his career elsewhere.

This approach shouldn’t be limited to Szczęsny, especially as the transfer window draws to a close.

If Arthur Melo, Mattia De Sciglio, and Filip Kostić fail to secure moves before the window shuts, Juve may need to explore mutually terminating their contracts.

Arthur’s situation could be particularly costly, as his contract runs until 2026. However, Juventus should seriously consider this option if he remains without a new club.

Kostić appears close to an exit, but if no deal is finalised before the deadline, the club might have to pursue a mutual termination in his case as well.