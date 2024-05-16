Arthur Melo faces another summer of uncertainty as Fiorentina looks set to send him back to Juventus despite his fantastic contributions to their success this season.

La Viola took a chance on the midfielder in the summer when they signed him on loan from Juventus.

He had returned from an ill-fated spell at Liverpool in the previous campaign, and Juventus was struggling to offload him.

Arthur then agreed to move to Fiorentina, with Juventus including an option to make the move permanent for around 20 million euros.

Surprisingly, he has impressed in Florence this campaign, helping the team reach the final of the Europa Conference League.

Juventus is hopeful that Fiorentina will make the move permanent, but a report on Calciomercato reveals it cannot happen under the current terms.

Suppose Juventus wants Fiorentina to consider keeping Arthur beyond this campaign. In that case, they must renegotiate the present terms because the Purple team cannot afford his transfer fee or his wages of around 6 million euros per season.

Juve FC Says

Arthur has been in fine form this season, so it is a surprise that Fiorentina is not pushing to keep him.

However, his form this term might attract other suitors when this campaign finishes.