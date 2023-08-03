Harry Maguire’s stint at Manchester United since his record-breaking transfer has been underwhelming, and there are now rumours linking the defender to a potential departure from the English club. As a consequence of his struggles, Maguire has been stripped of the captaincy at Old Trafford, indicating a likely exit in the near future, possibly even during the current transfer window.

Several clubs have expressed interest in acquiring his signature, but so far, Manchester United has not received an offer that meets their requirements for a sale. Among the suitors, Juventus has emerged as a new contender, as reported by Tuttojuve. The Italian club has included the former Sheffield United player on their shortlist of targets as they seek to strengthen their squad.

While Juventus has other players on their radar, Harry Maguire stands out as a player the Bianconeri would undoubtedly cherish signing for their team.

Juve FC Says

Maguire has regressed in the last few seasons and is not a player we should consider signing.

However, he does well when he plays for the England national team and started his spell at United well.

It could be that he needs a change of environment and will do well if he leaves Manchester for Turin.