Romelu Lukaku reportedly agreed to join Juventus last summer, contingent on the Bianconeri offloading Dusan Vlahovic. This agreement meant burning bridges between Lukaku and Inter Milan.

Despite the groundwork by Inter Milan to bring Lukaku back to Serie A, they discovered he had already spoken to Juventus. Ultimately, Lukaku did not join either club and moved to AS Roma on loan.

However, rumours persist that Lukaku still aspires to play for a prominent Italian side, keeping Juventus in the conversation for a potential move in the summer. Although Juventus has been pleased with Vlahovic’s performance this season, they may consider selling him if a good offer comes, providing an opportunity to pursue Lukaku.

In a development favouring Juventus, as reported by Calciomercato, Chelsea has reportedly made Vlahovic available for transfer, setting a cut-price fee of 35 million euros for his sale, a significant reduction from the 115 million euros they paid to sign him from Inter Milan. If Vlahovic leaves, Juventus could afford this reduced fee, facilitating Lukaku’s move to the club.

Juve FC Says

In an ideal world, we should keep Vlahovic, but because of our financial problems, we may have to cash in on the Serbian in the summer.