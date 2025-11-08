Juventus is facing a difficult period as it struggles to compete effectively in both the Champions League and Serie A. Although the Bianconeri technically remain in contention for three trophies this season, their current form raises serious doubts about their ability to make significant progress in Europe. The Champions League presents a particularly tough challenge, demanding consistency, depth and high-quality performances, all of which Juventus have found hard to deliver in recent campaigns.

Juventus’ Balancing Act Between Europe and the League

The Bianconeri have endured inconsistency, with their squad appearing short of the quality required to sustain challenges on multiple fronts. Competing for both European and domestic honours has proven to be a major obstacle, as the players struggle to maintain peak performance levels across two demanding competitions. Despite these concerns, Juventus still have reasons for optimism. With a capable manager in charge, they possess an opportunity to rediscover their rhythm and turn the season around.

Luciano Spalletti faces the considerable task of steering the team back to form and ensuring that they finish the campaign strongly. His leadership will be crucial in determining whether Juventus can recover from recent setbacks and restore belief among supporters. However, some observers argue that the club should narrow their focus to increase its chances of success.

Getty Images

Advice to Prioritise Serie A

As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, journalist Paolo De Paola offered his perspective on Juventus’ situation, suggesting that prioritising the domestic league could be the most practical route forward. He said: “Juve approaches the derby with the understanding that they must win it to continue their hopes of fighting for the Scudetto. If they exit the Champions League, I think Juve have a chance. A bit like Conte did last year with the Coppa Italia. You have to get rid of the dead weight now that there’s someone like Spalletti who can lead you to a comeback up there. I’d put the league first; they have a chance of winning the Scudetto, so they have to focus everything on that.”

De Paola’s comments reflect a widely held belief that Juventus may benefit from streamlining its ambitions. By focusing on Serie A, they could concentrate resources, reduce physical strain and increase their likelihood of domestic success, rather than stretching themselves thin across multiple fronts.