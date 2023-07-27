Federico Chiesa’s future at Juventus is currently uncertain, with the club working on their plans for the upcoming season. Despite considering him a key player, Chiesa has struggled to find his best form since Max Allegri returned as the manager, leading to rumours about their relationship.
Chiesa’s outstanding performances during Italy’s victory in Euro 2020 were in stark contrast to his struggles after Allegri took charge in 2021. It’s been suggested that the tactical system employed by Allegri, particularly the 3-5-2 formation with Chiesa as a wing-back, has not allowed the attacker to perform at his best. This tactical issue may be a significant factor in Juventus potentially deciding to sell him.
According to Antonio di Gennaro, the situation could lead to Chiesa’s departure from the club. If Allegri continues with the same tactical setup, Chiesa’s effectiveness as an attacker might continue to be limited, which could prompt Juventus to explore the possibility of selling him during this transfer window.
The former Verona man said via Tuttomercatoweb:
“If Juventus were to consider selling Chiesa, it would not be for economic reasons but strictly tactical ones.
“We are talking about the best offensive winger in Italy, and within Juventus, they are aware that his qualities would not fit well with the 3-5-2 formation that Massimiliano Allegri seems to have in mind. In that system, a player like Chiesa would not be utilized to his full potential.”
Juve FC Says
Chiesa is one of the best attackers in the world, but his spell at Juve has clearly not been a success and we need to quickly offload him if the manager will remain.
We can sign another attacker who will thrive under the system the gaffer wants to implement.
Why not sell/fire/urge/plead Allegri to leave ?
Why on earth, he’s still a coach.
Yes
Another bullshit article. Juventus should sell Allegri for tactical reasons. The club can’t continue to accommodate this incompetent clown on the bench. He’s driving all the good players away because he can’t coach. Those 5 titles were won when the rest of Serie A was weak and the team was stacked with champions who played on auto pilot. Juve FC stop intimating Allegri is a good manager.
The question should be; how many more seasons do Allegri have at Juve? I think the answer is 1, and then, if Spalletti or Conte comes in, which they certainly can, the tactics will change to that of a system with wide forwards and then Chiesa would be could be important. If it`s not possible to extend his contract, then maybe he should be sold sooner rater than later, but just selling him because he is not a perfect fit in 3-5-2 is not very smart. Allegri will leave, I am certain this is his last season and that he won`t see out his last year.
Juve clean out all the players who are not in they best form cause of allegri. Chiesa might be 100 million player under another coach and who idiot will sell rising star Vlahovic and buy sunset bounty hunter lukaku and pay him 9m€/year? Two years and numberous players and results are shit..whos to blaim..