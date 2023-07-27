Federico Chiesa’s future at Juventus is currently uncertain, with the club working on their plans for the upcoming season. Despite considering him a key player, Chiesa has struggled to find his best form since Max Allegri returned as the manager, leading to rumours about their relationship.

Chiesa’s outstanding performances during Italy’s victory in Euro 2020 were in stark contrast to his struggles after Allegri took charge in 2021. It’s been suggested that the tactical system employed by Allegri, particularly the 3-5-2 formation with Chiesa as a wing-back, has not allowed the attacker to perform at his best. This tactical issue may be a significant factor in Juventus potentially deciding to sell him.

According to Antonio di Gennaro, the situation could lead to Chiesa’s departure from the club. If Allegri continues with the same tactical setup, Chiesa’s effectiveness as an attacker might continue to be limited, which could prompt Juventus to explore the possibility of selling him during this transfer window.

The former Verona man said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“If Juventus were to consider selling Chiesa, it would not be for economic reasons but strictly tactical ones.

“We are talking about the best offensive winger in Italy, and within Juventus, they are aware that his qualities would not fit well with the 3-5-2 formation that Massimiliano Allegri seems to have in mind. In that system, a player like Chiesa would not be utilized to his full potential.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of the best attackers in the world, but his spell at Juve has clearly not been a success and we need to quickly offload him if the manager will remain.

We can sign another attacker who will thrive under the system the gaffer wants to implement.