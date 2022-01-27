jorge
Should Juventus send another youngster on loan to Sampdoria?

January 27, 2022 - 10:15 am

Juventus sent two youngsters on loan to Sampdoria at the start of this season. The club hoped they would get enough playing time that their development needs.

Radu Dragusin remains with La Samp, but he has hardly played enough matches for them.

Mohamed Ihattaren went AWOL after failing to settle there, partly because he wasn’t playing enough matches.

These two players didn’t get as many minutes on the pitch as we would have wanted, yet Sampdoria is eyeing a move for another Juventus youngster.

Calciomercato says they are interested in a January loan move for Kaio Jorge as they seek to bolster their options.

The report claims they have plans to add some new names to their squad this month and the former Santos man features highly on their wishlist.

Juve FC Says

Kaio Jorge hasn’t had enough chances to prove his worth at Juventus since he moved to the club.

Considering how badly we have started this campaign, there is no space in the team to groom a youngster now.

The best option remains to send him out on loan, but why should it be Sampdoria? 

We trusted them with two players in the summer. None got enough game time. It is probably better that we send him out on loan to another club.

