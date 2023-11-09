Juventus is reportedly eyeing a third spell with Alvaro Morata as he shines at Atletico de Madrid. The Spanish star has had two stints at Juve and has worked with Max Allegri on both occasions.

Juve was expected to make his move permanent during his last tenure at the club, but they never did, and he returned to Atletico.

The Spanish star has been in fine form in this campaign, and Juve is now considering a third spell for the attacker. Tuttomercatoweb reveals that the Bianconeri could sign him as a free agent in the summer if rumours of him extending his contract at Atletico de Madrid are not true.

Alternatively, they might sell Dusan Vlahovic and bring Morata back, as the Spaniard seems more suited to Max Allegri’s style of play.

Juve FC Says

Morata is one of the players we enjoy having on our books and he has always served us well when he played for us.

As he shines this term, adding him to our group for a third term will not be a bad idea and we just have to be sure that he will be useful.

That will be difficult if we do not offload one of the four strikers we already have in our group.